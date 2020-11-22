Sydney Sixers on Sunday appeared before Cricket Australia's Senior Conduct Commissioner, Alan Sullivan, after self-reporting an administrative error during Saturday's Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) match against the Melbourne Renegades. Having considered submissions of both parties, Sullivan has decided to impose a sanction of an AUD 25,000 fine, of which AUD 15,000 was suspended for 12 months. "Cricket Australia places a significant emphasis on the integrity of all competitions, including compliance with its player contracting rules and regulations. This breach by the Sydney Sixers, while serious in nature, had a reduced impact due to the Club''s actions during last night's game. As such, we support the findings of Alan Sullivan QC, including the suspension of $15,000 of the $25,000 fine imposed," Sean Carroll, CA''s Head of Integrity and Security, said in an official CA release.

The issue concerned Hayley Silver-Holmes, who was returning from injury, and the fact her paperwork was not lodged before the match started, rendering her ineligible for selection in the match.

Upon realising the error, the Sydney Sixers notified WBBL officials and removed Silver-Holmes from the match. Silver-Holmes did not bat nor take the field for the Renegades'' run-chase.

In hearing the matter, Sullivan acknowledged the seriousness of the breach, but he also noted the fact that the Sixers had self-reported and moved swiftly to remove Silver-Holmes from the match after realising the error.

The maximum penalty of AUD 50,000 and/or further sanctions were not deemed appropriate given the nature of the breach and the fact Sixers lost the match and adversely impacted their net run rate.