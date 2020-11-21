With Sydney Sixers having set a 167-run target for Melbourne Renegades in the ongoing match of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), Courtney Webb pulled off one of the best catches of the tournament with a tremendous effort to send Ellyse Perry back to the pavilion. Cricket Australia's Twitter handle retweeted a video from the tournament's social media account, hailing the 20-year-old. In the video, even the commentators praised the effort, pointing out that the catch was attempted in difficult conditions. Molly Strano was the bowler, registering the dismissal.

Sydney captain Perry was at 37 off 38 deliveries, having slammed five fours. Mistiming a Strano delivery, Perry edged it towards Webb, who sprinted behind and dived full-length to grab the ball.

The tournament's official handle captioned the catch as, "Watch Courtney Webb FLY! One of the catches of the tournament, and that is saying something! #WBBL06".

Strano grabbed the wicket of Alyssa Healy too, who scored 63 runs from 38 balls.

Sophie Molineux and Lea Tahuhu were the other Melbourne bowlers, who registered a wicket each, with Sydney wrapping up at 166/4.

In the ongoing season, Webb has played three matches, scoring 54 runs at a strike rate of 83.08. She has also bagged three fours and a six, having faced a total of 65 balls. She has also won a Player of the Match award.

Sydney are currently fifth in the league table after 12 matches. They have registered five wins and five defeats. Meanwhile, Melbourne are seventh in the eight-team table, after 12 matches, having grabbed three wins and seven defeats.