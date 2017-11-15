 
Women's Ashes: Amanda Wellington's Shane Warne-Like Ball Leaves Fans Mesmerised

Updated: 15 November 2017 13:26 IST

Amanda Wellington's bowled an absolute beauty in the 31st over against England in the inaugural day-night Test. With the visitorsat 0-71,Wellington produced a classic leg-break to clean upTammy Beaumont.

Amanda Wellington's delivery reminded some fans of Shane Warne's magic ball in 1993. © Twitter

England and Australia's men's cricket teams are all set to play out the next installment of their Ashes rivalry later this month. Given the intensity of the battle in the last few years, there is a fair bit of media focus on the build up to the series. While the men's duel promises to be an intriguing affair, the women's Ashes series delivered a spectacular cricket moment earlier in the week. Amanda Wellington's bowled an absolute beauty in the 31st over against England in the inaugural day-night Test. With the visitors at 0-71, Wellington produced a classic leg-break to clean up Tammy Beaumont. The ball pitched around leg stump and took off the bail from off stump. Several fans compared the ball to spin king Shane Warne's famous 'ball of the century' to dismiss Mike Gatting in 1993.

Fans were left mesmerised by Wellington's delivery.

However, that wasn't enough for the hosts to register a win over England in the historic pink-ball Test. The visitors started the day at 120/0 and ended it at 206/2. The result helped the visitors to stay alive in the series. However, in order to overcome a 4-6 deficit on points, the English will have to win all three T20s.

