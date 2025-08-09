Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer was recently seen enjoying a game of indoor cricket at his apartment alongside his 2025 IPL teammate Shashank Singh. The duo engaged in round two of light-hearted Super Over challenge, with Iyer needing to survive 6 balls against Shashank's bowling. IPL 2025 was a memorable season for the Kings as they made it to the Playoffs and the final after a hiatus of 11 years. However, they lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six runs in the summit clash.

In the video posted on Instagram, the friendly contest began with Shashank briefing his skipper on the field setup. The conversation between the duo went on as follows:

Shashank: "Yeh bhi out nahin hai?" (This is not out either?)

Shreyas: "Sirf appreciate kar, six hai yeh. (Juat appreciate, it's a six.)

Shashank then warned him:"Ab aayega short ball." (The short ball is up next.)

Iyer humorously asked Shashank, "Woakes hai kya tu?" (Are you Woakes), when he mentioned about bowling a short ball.

For the unversed, England pacer Chris Woakes troubled India batters with his short deliveries in the recently-concluded five-match Test series.

The Punjab kings franchise shared the entertaining video on Instagram, showcasing the fun bonding session between the two teammates.

Talking about Iyer, the ignored India star is reportedly set to make a comeback in the international team from the Asia Cup 2025, which will kick-start from September 9.

Shreyas Iyer was India's top-scorer in the Champions Trophy (243 in 5 matches) win. Though, the Punjab Kings captain has represented India in all formats, currently he only plays in ODIs.

"We need Iyer's class and experience in the middle order in all formats. It's something which we missed in England during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The selectors are aware that Iyer is an excellent player of spin bowling, which will be crucial in a home season that involves four Tests - two each against West Indies and South Africa," sources told TOI.