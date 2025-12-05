Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has questioned the team management for ignoring veteran pacer Mohammed Shami despite his recent heroics in the domestic circuit. Shami, who last played for India during the victorious Champions Trophy-winning campaign, has picked up nine wickets in five Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches, including a four-wicket haul in his last outing. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan slammed the team management for Shami's omission, adding that the management is constantly ignoring good bowlers.

"Where is Shami? I don't know why Shami is not playing. I get it, you have Prasidh, he is a good bowler, but he still has a lot to learn. You had good bowlers, and you have slowly sidelined them. With Bumrah, this is a different bowling attack, and without Bumrah, it is an entirely different attack altogether. We have to learn the art of winning games without Jasprit Bumrah," said Harbhajan.

The 45-year-old feels India don't have enough match-winners with the ball in white-ball cricket, and called it a huge area of concern.

"In England, without Bumrah, Siraj was unbelievable, fantastic. India won all the Tests where Bumrah did not feature. But, in shorter formats, we need to find people who can win you games, whether it be fast bowling or spin. Find spinners who can come in and take wickets. There is Kuldeep, but what about the rest?" he added.

Harbhajan also said that the Indian management should bring back Varun Chakaravarthy into the ODI setup.

"Bring in Varun Chakaravarthy in ODIs as well, you already have him in T20Is, so try him in ODIs also," he said.

He made the remarks after India failed to defend a target of 359 in the second ODI against South Africa.

The Proteas levelled the three-match series with the final game scheduled to be played on Saturday.