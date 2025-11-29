A huge controversy erupted during Sydney Thunder's Women's Big Bash League 2025 match against Adelaide Strikers on Friday, November 28. The match was reduced to five overs a side due to rain at Adelaide Oval. Sydney Thunder Women won the toss and opted to bowl first. They restricted their opponents to 45 for 2, getting a target of 46 in five overs. The Thunder started all guns blazing, scoring 43 runs without loss in 2.5 overs. Captain Phoebe Litchfield was unbeaten on 38 off 15 balls, while Georgia Voll was on five not out off two. They were on the brink of victory when a controversial decision left both the batting side and the commentators in disbelief.

Sydney Thunder needed just three runs to win off the remaining 13 balls with 10 wickets in hand when on-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Stephen Dionysius converged for a discussion and decided to call off the game due to rain.

The Sydney Thunder team could not believe what had happened. Many players even showed clear dissent, including Voll, who was at the non-striker's end when the decision was made. The commentators also openly criticised the strange call from the umpires, pointing out that it had been raining consistently for the past 15 minutes and play was still on before it was abruptly stopped.

No one can believe it! With the @ThunderBBL needing just 3 runs to win, the match was abandoned #WBBL11 pic.twitter.com/Azh7FoAcCz — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 28, 2025

Fans on social media also lashed out the umpiring.

"Sydney Thunder should make formal complaint. Robbed. May see them out of the WBBL," wrote one user.

"Corrupt or incompetent umpiring?" questioned a fan.

Meanwhile, another user wrote, "Rules are Rules. What umpires say is final. No point in arguing with the officials."

The result from Friday's match leaves Sydney Thunder Women with five points from seven matches. They have three more games left in the league stage.

On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers are one spot above the Thunder in the table with six points from seven matches.