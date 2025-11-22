The Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final between India and Bangladesh produced a T20 match for the ages on Friday. Bangladesh A defeated India A in the semi-final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 in a nail-biting Super Over at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. With the win, Bangladesh secured a berth in the final and will compete against either Sri Lanka A or the Pakistan Shaheens for the trophy.

In response to Bangladesh's 194/6, India finished on 194/6 in their chase, sending the match into a Super Over. However, in the Super Over, India lost both wickets without scoring a run.

Facing Bangladesh pacer Ripon Mondol, India A's hopes were dashed immediately. Captain Jitesh Sharma was cleaned up by a yorker on the first ball. Ashutosh Sharma then lofted the second delivery into the hands of extra cover, and India A were all out without scoring a single run.

Needing just one run to win, Bangladesh A lost Yasir Ali on the first ball to Suyash Sharma. However, the contest concluded dramatically on the very next delivery, as Suyash's googly drifted down the leg side, resulting in a wide and handing Bangladesh A the single extra run they needed for victory.

"In case you missed out on the India A vs Ban A game from yesterday evening, please don't miss it. It will stand the test of time," Ashwin wrote on X.

It will stand the test of time — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) November 22, 2025

Coming to India's batting innings, while chasing a demanding target of 195, the Men in Blue started strongly, with young Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashing a quickfire 38 off just 15 balls, helping the team race to 53/1 in under four overs.

The momentum, however, shifted following his dismissal. The middle order tried to maintain the required run rate, with contributions from Priyansh Arya (44) and Jitesh Sharma (33). Nehal Wadhera (32) kept the chase alive deep into the innings. The match came down to the wire, requiring four runs off the final delivery. A fumble in the field by Bangladesh's Akbar Ali allowed Harsh Dubey to run three, tying the score at 194/6 and forcing the contest into a Super Over.