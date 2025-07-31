The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 saw fresh India vs Pakistan drama unfold as the two teams were paired against each other in the semi-final of the competition. As was the Indian side's earlier stance, the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, etc. refused to play against Pakistan in the knockout clash, enabling the opponents to qualify for the final automatically. Though the India Champions' decision cost them a place in the title-decider of the tournament, a member of the team clarified that the players have no regrets as nothing is above the country for them.

"We are not playing against Pakistan (in semis). Our country and nation will always be at the top for us, and then anything. India ke liye kuch bhi. We are proud members of the Indian team. We have struggled and worked hard to put the Indian flag on our shirts, and we earned it. We will never let our country down, no matter what. Bharat Mata ki jai," the insider told Times of India on the condition of anonymity.

The team insider also said that the stance from the players would've been the same even if the two teams were to square off in the final.

"Even if we had entered the final and faced Pakistan, we all would have done the same. We all Indians are on the same page," the insider added.

While both teams had shared the points after India's refusal to play, Pakistan Champions will now progress to the finals because of their top place finish, with four wins and nine points.

Sporting relations between both nations have once again deteriorated due to a terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir earlier in April this year, which was followed by an 'Operation Sindoor' by the Indian Armed Forces in retaliation for the attack.

However, things, at least for now, look normal in international cricket, with both teams set to face each other in the Asia Cup in the UAE on September 14, while the Indian women's team will be playing their ICC Women's World Cup clash against the arch-rivals on October 6 in Colombo.

