Former South Africa cricket team skipper Faf Du Plessis has hinted at a possible return to international cricket at the T20 World Cup 2024. Du Plessis last played for the national side back in December 2020 and since then, he has been playing T20I cricket for various franchises all around the world. Du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Auction and he has been exceptionally successfully for the team. At the sidelines of Abu Dhabi T10 League, the veteran star revealed his possible plans for the upcoming competition with the South Africa cricket team.

"I believe that I can return to international cricket as well. We have been speaking about this for the last couple of years. It's just figuring out the balance of the T20 World Cup next year. It's certainly something we have spoken about with the new coach. Watch this space," Du Plessis said.

South Africa coach Rob Walter had earlier said that he will be open to Du Plessis' return to the national side and the batter revealed that he is currently in conversation with the new coach.

"I do a lot of hard work to ensure I look after my body to be able to play this brilliant game we love so much. When you do get a little bit older, you have to make sure you put in the work. Otherwise, the hamstring and other body parts do not work that well. There is a lot of fast running and a lot of stuff to make sure that level where you can play against the best players in the world.”