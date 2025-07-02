Indian cricket Mohammed Shami was ordered to pay Rs 4 lakh as maintenance to his wife and daughter during the ongoing legal battle by the Calcutta High Court. The maintenance amount saw a significant jump from the previously agreed figure of Rs. 1.30 lakh, which was decided on the basis of a district sessions court order in 2023. As soon as the news became public, Shami's fans sympathised with him on social media, saying the cricketer shouldn't have been forced to pay such a high amount as maintenance.

The judge, however, explained the order saying the figure was decided keeping in mind Shami's earnings, his daughter's future and the lifestyle his estranged wife Hasin Jahan was enjoying before the two parted their ways.

"The opposite party/husband's income, financial disclosure and earnings established that he is in a position to pay a higher amount. The petitioner wife who has remained unmarried and is living independently with the child is entitled to a levelled maintenance that she enjoyed during her continuance of marriage and which reasonably secure her future as well as future of the child," the Bench said, as per Bar And Bench.

"Therefore, while it is true that the question of awarding an excessive amount of monetary relief does not arise, awarding a very low amount also cannot be accepted," the judge was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Hasin Jahan also thanked the court for finalising Rs 4 lakh as maintenance amount, saying the figure would help her get their daughter admitted to a better school, which wasn't possible earlier.

"I have lost almost everything while fighting for my rights in the last seven years. I couldn't admit my daughter to a better school. I am thankful to the court," Jahan told the paper after the order.

Jahan, however, had originally prayed for monetary relief, including an interim monetary relief of Rs 7 lakh per month for herself and an additional Rs 3 lakh for her daughter.

Jahan had lodged an FIR at the Jadavpur police station against Shami and his family in March 2018, four years after their marriage in April 2014, alleging "enormous physical and mental torture" under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violation (PWDV) Act, 2005 and "sustained indifference and neglect" of her minor daughter.

Besides domestic violence, she also accused Shami of dowry harassment and match-fixing while alleging that Shami had stopped shouldering financial responsibility for running her family expenses.

As for the case, Jahan had lodged an FIR at the Jadavpur police station against Shami and his family in March 2018, four years after their marriage in April 2014, alleging "enormous physical and mental torture" under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violation (PWDV) Act, 2005 and "sustained indifference and neglect" of her minor daughter.

Besides domestic violence, she also accused Shami of dowry harassment and match-fixing while alleging that Shami had stopped shouldering financial responsibility for running her family expenses.

With PTI Inputs