Sunrisers Leeds' acquisition of Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed at the inaugural auction of The Hundred has stirred a massive controversy. Abrar was roped in by the franchise, which is also in charge of IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20, for 190,000 pounds (approx. Rs 2.34 crore) during Sunday's auction in London. However, the move is facing heavy backlash from fans on social media. SRH co-owner Kavya Maran was also criticised for bidding on Abrar during The Hundred auction.

Why Abrar Ahmed's signing has created controversy

Abrar Ahmed's signing with Sunrisers Leeds has sparked controversy due to his past actions. He's infamous for viral celebrations after taking wickets against India, perceived by many as a dig at Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the pilot captured in Pakistan in 2019.

What Sunrisers management said on Abrar's acquisition

Sunrisers Leeds head coach Daniel Vettori explained that the team signed Abrar Ahmed due to a lack of quality spin options, especially after missing out on England's Adil Rashid. Abrar, currently the third-ranked T20I bowler, was seen as a valuable addition.

"After we missed out on Adil Rashid, the priority was going to get a spin bowler, and we didn't think that quality was in the local market, so we had to jump overseas. Rishad Hussain, Usman Tariq, and Abrar Ahmed - they were all guys that were on our radar," said Vettori, who was at the auction table alongisde co-owner Kavya Maran.

Sun TV completed its acquisition of The Hundred franchise, previously known as Northern Superchargers, by buying a 49 per cent stake from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the remaining 51 per cent from Yorkshire for about 100 million pounds

Earlier reports suggested IPL franchise-owned teams would avoid bidding for Pakistan players, and the early stages of Thursday's auction appeared to support that expectation till Abrar was picked.

No Pakistan player has featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2009, and IPL franchise owners who have invested in franchise T20 leagues worldwide have generally avoided signing cricketers from the country.

(With IANS Inputs)