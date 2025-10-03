Former Pakistan cricketer Sana Mir found her name trending among the top topics on social media platforms after a remark she made during a Women's World Cup 2025 match on Thursday triggered a controversy. Sana was subjected to heavy trolling and criticism for using the term 'Azad Kashmir' to describe a player's city of origin during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Colombo.

After receiving the backlash, Sana responded on her official X handle, pointing out how "unfortunate" it is that "things are being blown out of proportion and people in sports are being subjected to unnecessary pressure."

It's unfortunate how things are being blown out of proportion and people in sports are being subjected to unnecessary pressure. It is sad that this requires an explanation at public level.



My comment about a Pakistan player's hometown was only meant to highlight the challenges… pic.twitter.com/G722fLj17C — Sana Mir(@mir_sana05) October 2, 2025

Who Is Sana Mir?

Sana is a former captain of Pakistan's women's national team in both ODIs and T20Is. She led the team in 226 international matches, winning 137 of those matches. In 2012, Sana was named PCB Women's Cricketer of the Year. Earlier this year, she became the first female cricketer from Pakistan to be inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame.

On the sporting front, Sana is the first bowler for Pakistan to take 100 wickets in Women's ODIs. In 2018, she made history as the first Pakistani woman cricketer to reach the number one spot in the ICC ODI bowler rankings.

Her distinguished 15-year career, which spanned from 2005 to 2019, was filled with 'firsts' and accolades.

A vocal advocate for the sport, Sana's success as a sporting figure has inspired many girls in Pakistan to pursue cricket, helping to elevate the profile and standing of women's cricket both nationally and internationally. Since her retirement, Sana has often been spotted in the commentary box.