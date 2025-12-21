Pakistan opener Sameer Minhas was once again at his very best, slamming a brilliant century - his second in the Asia Cup 2025. This time, the Indian team was at the receiving end of the right-handed batter's brilliance. Minhas, one of the standout performers for his side in the event, smashed 172 off 113 balls, helping Pakistan post 347 for 8 in the high-octane final at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai on Sunday. His knock put India under tremendous pressure in the game.

Who is Sameer Minhas?

Sameer Minhas is the younger brother of Pakistan T20I player Arafat Minhas, who has represented the senior men's national cricket team in four matches. Arafat is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. On the other hand, Sameer is an opening right-handed batter, who also bowls leg-break googly.

Sameer was born on December 02, 2006, in Multan, Pakistan. Being a consistent performer, he has risen through the ranks in the country's age-group categories. The right-handed batter played for Multan Region Under-13s, Southern Punjab Under-16s, and Multan Under-19s before being rewarded with a national cap for Pakistan in the Under-19 category.

The player hogged the limelight by scoring 177 not out off 148 balls against Malaysia - his maiden Youth ODI - earlier in the tournament. His innings was laced with 11 fours and eight sixes.

In the semi-final of the tournament too, Sameer played a pivotal role with an unbeaten half-century. He did even better in the final, scoring a massive 172. Sameer went after every India U19 bowler but was especially harsh on new-ball bowlers Kishan Singh and Deepesh Devendran.

Minhas, whose innings was studded with 17 boundaries and nine sixes, brought up his century off 71 balls with a four in the 29th over off Devendran.

The 19-year-old looked set for a double century and to join the likes of India's Abhigyan Kundu and South Africa's Jorich Van Schalkwyk in the elite 200-plus club.

But he was tricked by a slower delivery from Devendran (3/83) to be caught at mid-on, as the India pacer savoured his first wicket in the match after being plundered by the prolific opener.

(With PTI Inputs)