Radhika Yadav, a state-level tennis player who had won several competitions, was shot dead by her father in Gurugram's Sushant Lok on Thursday. The victim lived in Sushant Lok-phase 2 of Gurugram. The father fired five bullets at his daughter, and three hit her. The police have arrested the man. The father was reportedly upset with his daughter's addiction to making reels on Instagram.

The police said they received a call that a woman, with bullet injuries, was brought dead to the hospital. The cops went to her house and found that Radhika used to run a tennis academy and her father shot her dead. The man was arrested and during the preliminary investigation, he confessed to killing her.

The 25-year-old victim was shot dead around 10 am inside her house in sector-57 Gurugram.

According to some unconfirmed reports, Radhika Yadav, Born on March 23, 2000, stood at 113th rank as a double player in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) ranking. The 25-year-old victim was shot dead around 10 am inside her house in sector-57 Gurugram.