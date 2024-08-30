There has been comparisons between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam for quite some time now and it is one of the debates that still remain quite popular among the cricket fans. While both batters had their fair share of ups and downs, the conversation over who is the better batter continues to rage even today. However, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes that there is no comparison between the two players and he thinks that Virat is clearly the superior player. In an interview with Sports Tak, Kaneria said that people should look at both of their records and it clearly shows that Virat is the better better.

“Who is comparing them? I am tired of hearing that people compare them. When you're talking about comparing, look at the runs Virat has scored. He has scored runs all around the world. He is a massive player,” Kaneria said.

Kaneria also said that the presence of Kohli is enough to have an impact on the field - something that Babar is currently missing. He added that the comparisons were mainly created by the media.

“Look at his stature, when he walks onto the field, his aura itself is different and he (Babar) does not come close, forget comparing them. All that is created by the channels to sell their product. I have had a lot of questions comparing them, but I have never done it. Look at the stats. When both of them retire, do take a look at the stats,” he mentioned.

Meanwhile, Kaneria said that India should not travel to Pakistan for the competition and insisted that Dubai will be the better venue.

"Looking at the situation in Pakistan, I have to say that the Indian team should not go to Pakistan, and Pakistan should think about it, and then the ICC will make its decision, and most likely, it will be a hybrid model, it will played in Dubai. The media gets hype, everyone's videos get likes because the big manjan is good so it will sell. So I think this is a reality and it will definitely be a hybrid model," he said.