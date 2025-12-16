India star Abhigyan Kundu made history on Tuesday as he slammed 209 off 125 balls against Malaysia in a U-19 Asia Cup match in Dubai. Kundu brought up his double century in 121 balls. En route to his double ton, Kundu surpassed Ambati Rayudu (177) to register the highest score by an Indian in U-19 ODI cricket. He also beat Vaibhav Suryavanshi to record the highest individual score of this tournament. Ultimately, Kundu finished on 209 off 125 balls, hitting nine sixes and 17 fours.

Kundu broke South Africa's Jorich van Schalkwyk's record (145 balls) by scoring the fastest double ton in U-19 ODIs. Kundu's 209 is the second-highest individual score in the history of U-19 ODIs, after van Schalkwyk's 215 against Zimbabwe. However, all his records wont be counted as he achieved the feat against an associate nation. His knock powered India U-19 to a huge 408 for seven batting first.

Abhigyan Kundu is a talented wicketkeeper-batter. Against Pakistan, the left-handed batter scored 22 and safely took a couple of catches. He was born on April 30, 2008, and represents Mumbai at the state level.

Earlier in the same tournament, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had scored a 95-ball 171 against the UAE, which is overall the ninth highest individual score in the format

