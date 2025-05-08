India men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir recently slammed the "experts" and some Youtubers for spreading fake news about his rift with skipper Rohit Sharma. Gambhir, who is mostly in the headlines for his serious and no-nonsense nature, coached the Indian team which lifted the Champions Trophy in March this year. However, some reports recently emerged which hinted that relations between Rohit and the team management have been strained ever-since India's defeat in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Speaking at the ABP India At 2047 Summit, Gambhir rubbished all the rumours and called the Youtubers hungry for TRP.

"First of all, tell me who are these people, who feel that, it is Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir. This is only on social media or someone who runs a YouTube channel, or who are experts, they have said these things for their YouTube channel and TRP," Gambhir said.

"Two months ago, we won the Champions Trophy, now imagine, if we had not won the Champions Trophy, then what questions you would have asked me, two months ago, a coach and a captain won the Champions Trophy together, and after that, you are asking me, that something is going on, between me and Rohit Sharma," he added.

The Indian head coach further stated that his relations with Rohit are about the mutual respect for each other and their love for Indian cricket.

"I respect the human being, I respect the person he is, I respect what he has done, for Indian cricket, I will always respect for what contribution he has made, and I have got a lot of time for someone like Rohit Sharma and he is not like that now, from the beginning, when he came to the team from then and in future and it will be like this only," said Gambhir.

"To get TRP, or to run YouTube channels, if you ask these questions, so I think, they need to do their homework, to get little better," he added.

After the conclusion of the ongoing edition of the IPL, the Indian team will be touring England for a five-match Test series, which will kick-start from June 20.