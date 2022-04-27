Virat Kohli has managed to impress many former cricketers with his domination with a bat in hand over the years. Kohli has been regarded by many greats and legends of the game as one of the best batters of the current generation. This long list included Windies great Sir Vivian Richards, who has often praised Kohli for his batting, leadership and attitude on the field, several times in the past.

It seems now that Richards was also left impressed by the former India captain's behaviour off the pitch too. Former Indian cricketer and commentator Vivek Razdan has revealed that Kohli once removed his own luggage from the overhead locker of a flight to find space for Richards' luggage, something that left the West Indian great impressed.

"A match ended in Antigua and we were taking a flight to the next venue. The players used to board the flight first, followed by the production crew. Sunil Gavaskar and Vivian Richards were part of the commentary team. When Richards entered the flight, he wanted to place his bag in one of the overhead lockers. But all of them were full and hence he didn't have space to keep it. He was getting a bit troubled as he opened various lockers one after the other but to no avail.

Promoted

“Suddenly, Kohli walked up from his seat and started rearranging the luggage of the players. In the end, he removed his own bag from the locker, kept it below the seat ahead of him and put Viv Richards' bag in that space. Richards tapped his shoulder and thanked him," Razdan told Sportskeeda.

Kohli was in terrific form on the tour of West Indies in 2019, when he scored back-to-back centuries in the ODI series. That remains the last time he scored a century in the 50-over format.