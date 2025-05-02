Ignored Indian cricket team batter Cheteshwar Pujara expressed his disappointment at not featuring for the national side in the recent past. Pujara, who was hailed as a strong contender for the No. 3 spot in the batting order, has not played for India since June 2023. Although he was being considered for a return in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 against Australia, the selectors ended up not going through with it. Pujara said that he is still motivated due to the love of the game and is ready to play whenever needed.

"When one has been successful at the highest level and played more than 100 Test matches and are still not a part of the team, you carry on the hard work that has been the reason behind getting the success. Not getting the opportunity is a big disappointment, but I keep myself ready and motivated because of my love for this game. And out of that love, I keep myself close to the game and routine without expecting much, and through any opportunity I get, be it domestic or county," Pujara said on Backstage with Boria.

India's next assignment will be the Test series against England in June and the series is extremely important for Rohit Sharma and co following the disappointing results against New Zealand and Australia. Pujara said that he would like to give his best for the side in the upcoming series.

"Team India has been quite competitive, but has not won a series in England for around 20 years now, so given an opportunity, I would like to give the best from my end and grab the opportunity if the team needs me. This would be the perfect opportunity to contribute when a win is much needed in England."