One of the most respected figures in world cricket, Kane Williamson is no longer a player who features in every single game across the formats for New Zealand. Though he remains an active player in all three formats, he has been picking which games to play and which to skip as per his own will. Thanks to New Zealand Cricket, the player has been allowed to adopt such an approach. But, the same isn't a possibility in Indian cricket where competition for places is much fiercer. The likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli -- two of the greatest players India has produced -- might not be able to hold on to their spots in India's ODI team, as far as the current cricketing perception goes.

When asked by NDTV about this dilemma among players in their mid-thirties, which formats to play, which not, Williamson gave a rather philosophical answer.

"Life is like that-you make decisions based on your priorities, and others also make choices that can impact your career. These situations will always arise, and being part of those conversations, even if sometimes frustrating, shows you've been involved in the game for a significant time, which is a privilege," Williamson said on the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Williamson is a player who has a close relationship with Kohli. The two have often spoken about the kind of deep conversations they've had, casually sitting on the bench, even during cricketing battles. For Williamson, the cricketing philosophy is clear: to say thank you when the time comes and be grateful for what life has to offer.

"For me, it's always about wanting to be in a position to make a difference and help the team progress as a group. When that's no longer the case, it might be time to move on, and that's okay. While I have the desire to keep improving and represent New Zealand, it's not about playing every game; decisions require balancing life priorities. Being a dad and husband while continuing to pursue cricket after so many years is a challenging but rewarding balance," Williamson said in response to the query.