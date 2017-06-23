When And Where To Watch England vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online

England will look to clinch the 3-match T20I series vs South Africa at Taunton on Friday.

Captain AB de Villiers promised South Africa would "fight our way back" after England thrashed them by nine wickets in the first Twenty20 international at Southampton on Wednesday. After the chastening defeat, which came after their first-round exit at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, de Villiers said: "It's not done and dusted". England, led by Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten 60, raced to their victory target with 33 balls to spare for the loss of one wicket. England, who beat South Africa 2-1 in a one-day international series before this month's Champions Trophy, will now look to clinch the three-match T20I series at Taunton on Friday.

When will the England vs South Africa 2nd T20I be played?

The England vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be played on June 23, 2016.

Where will the England vs South Africa 2nd T20I be played?

The England vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be played at the County Ground in Taunton.

How do I watch England vs South Africa 2nd T20I match live?

The England vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be broadcast live on Star Sports.

What time does the live coverage of the England vs South Africa 2nd T20I start?

The live broadcast of the England vs South Africa 2nd T20I will start at 9:30 PM (IST).

Where can you follow the England vs South Africa 2nd T20I match online?

The England vs South Africa 2nd T20I match can be streamed online at Hotstar.