 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

When And Where To Watch England vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 23 June 2017 10:52 IST

How to Watch England vs South Africa 2nd T20I. Read all about live coverage and T20I match action from County Ground, Taunton on June 23, 2017.

When And Where To Watch England vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online
England will look to clinch the 3-match T20I series vs South Africa at Taunton on Friday. © AFP

Captain AB de Villiers promised South Africa would "fight our way back" after England thrashed them by nine wickets in the first Twenty20 international at Southampton on Wednesday. After the chastening defeat, which came after their first-round exit at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, de Villiers said: "It's not done and dusted". England, led by Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten 60, raced to their victory target with 33 balls to spare for the loss of one wicket. England, who beat South Africa 2-1 in a one-day international series before this month's Champions Trophy, will now look to clinch the three-match T20I series at Taunton on Friday.

When will the England vs South Africa 2nd T20I be played?

The England vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be played on June 23, 2016.

Where will the England vs South Africa 2nd T20I be played?

The England vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be played at the County Ground in Taunton.

How do I watch England vs South Africa 2nd T20I match live?

The England vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be broadcast live on Star Sports.

What time does the live coverage of the England vs South Africa 2nd T20I start?

The live broadcast of the England vs South Africa 2nd T20I will start at 9:30 PM (IST).

Where can you follow the England vs South Africa 2nd T20I match online?

The England vs South Africa 2nd T20I match can be streamed online at Hotstar.

Topics : England South Africa Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
1st Twenty20: Jonny Bairstow's Dashing Knock Guides England To 9-Wicket Win Vs South Africa
1st Twenty20: Jonny Bairstow's Dashing Knock Guides England To 9-Wicket Win Vs South Africa
No ICC World T20 In 2018, Next Edition In 2020
No ICC World T20 In 2018, Next Edition In 2020
Former England Pacer Steve Harmison Reveals 'Demons' Made Him Think Of Suicide
Former England Pacer Steve Harmison Reveals 'Demons' Made Him Think Of Suicide
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 June 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.