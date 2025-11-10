One of the most loved wicket-keeper batters in India, Sanju Samson, looks set to leave the Rajasthan Royals and join the Chennai Super Kings, a franchise which already has the most respected wicket-keeper batter in the country. Samson has been with the Royals since the 2013 season and was even promoted as the franchise's skipper in 2021. His exit from the franchise, hence, is set to bring a significant shift. But a lot could change at CSK too, once the move becomes official.

It can be understood that Chennai are keen to sign Samson in a trade deal, preventing a possible hijack if he goes to the auction. But, CSK's strong push for the player is also because of his ability to serve as MS Dhoni's long-term successor.

While CSK has already confirmed that Dhoni isn't retiring from IPL before featuring in the IPL 2026 season, a lot can change, either immediately or after the next season, if Samson does end up joining them.

What Sanju Samson's move to CSK could mean for MS Dhoni:

With Dhoni nearing retirement, CSK appears to be grooming Samson as a successor. Samson brings captaincy experience from Rajasthan Royals and could take over leadership duties post-Dhoni, especially considering Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn't done as well as the franchise would've hoped the last few years.

Samson's arrival would allow Dhoni to step back from keeping duties, preserving his fitness, and enabling him to focus on mentoring and tactical roles. The move might see Dhoni becoming an Impact Player for most of the season.

Samson's move to Chennai could make IPL 2026 Dhoni's final season. So far, CSK have lacked a succession plan post-Dhoni. The 42-year-old, hence, has had to continue as a player.

Dhoni is expected to mentor Samson this season, helping him adapt to CSK's culture and expectations. But, considering the experience Samson has, one season of mentorship under Dhoni would be enough for him to replace him from the next season onwards.

While talks are still at a nascent stage between CSK and RR, Samson's move to the 5-time champions is likely to turn out as the final piece in the Dhoni farewell jigsaw. CSK haven't yet finalised their retention list. The possibility of Samson's arrival pushing Dhoni out, even for the IPL 2026 season, can't be ruled out.