Prithvi Shaw has been dealt yet another blow. The star batter, who was once considered the next big thing in Indian cricket, has not been included in Mumbai's team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy - the BCCI's premier domestic competition for one-dayers. Shaw recently made headlines after going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction despite a base price of Rs 75 lakh. He could not perform consistently in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy too. He scored only 10 in the final which Mumbai won.

Now, the latest development has dealt another blow to Shaw's career. "Tell me God, what more do I have to see..if 65 innings, 3399 runs at an average of 55.7 with a strike rate of 126, I'm not good enough...but I will keep my faith in you and hopefully people believe in me still..cause I will come back for sure..OM SAI RAM," Shaw wrote on his Instagram story.

Prithvi Shaw's fall from prodigy to prodigal has been swift and seemingly irreversible, but Shreyas Iyer feels the Mumbai batter can touch the deserved heights if he "gets his work ethics right." Shaw gave glimpses of his immense talent in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which Mumbai bagged under Shreyas, while making 197 runs over nine matches but he could not even make a fifty.

“I think personally he is a God gifted player. The amount of talent he possesses as an individual, no one has it. It's just that he needs to improve his work ethics,” said Iyer after Mumbai's 5-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh here in the SMAT final.

“He needs to get his work ethics right. And if he does that, sky's the limit for him,” he said.

However, Iyer said the desire to embrace redemption should stem within Shaw himself.

“We can't babysit anyone, right? He has played so much of cricket. Everyone has given him inputs. At the end of the day, it's his job to figure out things for himself. And he has also done it in the past. It's not that he hasn't,” he said.

Detailing his point, Iyer said: “He has to focus. He has to sit back, put a thinking cap on. He will get the answer by himself. No one can force him to do anything.”

