India's Ravindra Jadeja, considered one of the best all-rounders of this generation, turned 35 on Wednesday. Since his international debut in 2009, Jadeja has made his mark in world cricket as an invaluable asset to the Men in Blue. Be it the sight of Jadeja swinging his bat like a sword following a fifty or century, him getting crucial breakthrough wickets or pulling off stunning catches and run-outs that deserve medals of their own, there is a lot to love about Jadeja.

Since his debut, Jadeja has represented India in 67 Tests, scoring 2,804 runs at an average of 36.41. He has scored three centuries and 19 fifties in the format, with the best score of 175*.

The spin-bowling all-rounder also has 275 Test wickets to his name at an average of 24.04 and a strike rate of 59.4. His best bowling figures are 7/42. He has taken 12 five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket hauls in Tests. He is India's seventh-highest wicket-taker in the long format.

He was also part of the team which reached the finals of the ICC World Test Championship in 2021 and 2023.

Jadeja has also played 197 ODIs, scoring 2,756 runs at an average of 32.42, with 13 fifties. His best score is 87. Jadeja also has 220 wickets in the format at an average of 36.07 and a strike rate of 44.3. His best bowling figures are 5/33. He is also India's seventh-highest wicket-taker in the format.

The all-rounder won the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy with India. He was a star for Men in Blue, ending up as tournament's leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets in five games, securing best figures of 5/36.

Jadeja was also the part of the Indian team that reached finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup this year and the semifinals in 2015 and 2019. He has scored 254 runs in 11 innings and taken 27 wickets in 21 matches of his CWC career.

The all-rounder has played 64 T20Is, scoring 457 runs at an average of 24.05. His best score is 46*. He has also taken 51 wickets in the format, with the best figures of 3/15.

He was part of the team which reached the semifinal of the 2016 T20 World Cup and the final of the 2014 edition of the tournament. In 22 T20 WC matches, he has scored 95 runs and taken 21 wickets.

Across all formats of the game, Jadeja has scored 6,017 runs in 328 international appearances for India at an average of 33.24. He has three centuries and 32 fifties, with the best score of 175*.

Jadeja has also taken 546 wickets at an average of 29.32 and a strike rate of 50. His best bowling figures are 7/42. He is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in international cricket for India.

Over the years, Jadeja has been India's 'Mr Dependable' with both bat and ball, often winning matches with some clutch contributions or single-handedly.

In his Indian Premier League (IPL) career, Jadeja has played for Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions and Kochi Tuskers Kerala. He has won one IPL title with Rajasthan Royals and three IPL titles with CSK.

In 226 IPL games, he has scored 2,692 runs at an average of over 27, with two half-centuries and a strike rate of over 128. His best score is 62*. He has also taken 152 wickets at an average of 29.57 and best figures of 5/16. He is the ninth-highest wicket-taker in tournament history. With a total of 134 wickets, he is also CSK's second-highest wicket-taker behind Dwayne Bravo (154 wickets).

