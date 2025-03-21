Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma were granted the order of divorce by the Bandra family court in Mumbai on Thursday. "The court has granted the decree of divorce. The court has accepted the joint petition of both parties. The parties are no longer husband and wife," advocate Nitin Kumar Gupta, Chahal's advocate told ANI. Chahal was seen leaving the court carrying a jacket in his hand and a T-shirt that had the words "Be your own sugar daddy' written on it. Dhanashree Verma was, meanwhile seen in white T-shirt and blue jeans and donning a black face mask.

Meanwhile, a video of Dhanashree while going to the court is going viral on social media. In the surfaced clip, Dhanashree lost her cool and slammed paparazzi after a woman fell on the ground due to the mob.

Rumours about Dhanashree and Chahal's divorce began after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking widespread speculation. Dhanashree and Yuzvendra tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram. The two connected during the pandemic via social media when Chahal approached her for dance lessons.

The pair chose to part ways after four years of marriage.

Chahal and Dhanashree filed for divorce by mutual consent on February 5. However, on February 20, the family court refused to waive the mandatory six-month cooling-off period. As per their petition, the couple has lived apart since June 2022, 18 months after marriage.

The couple challenged the family court order of February 20 refusing to waive the cooling-off period.

The hearing was scheduled for today considering Chahal's commitments with Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Chahal will represent Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025. The team roped the spinner in for Rs 18 crore at the auction held in November last year. Chahal is the league's chart-topping bowler, owning the most wickets by an Indian in T20Is and by any bowler in the IPL.

In 80 T20Is, he has taken 96 wickets, with an average of 25.09 and the best figures being 6/25. Overall, he has taken 354 wickets in 305 matches.

Chahal remains the leading wicket-taker for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), even after departing in 2021 following a tenure that began in 2014. In 113 matches for RCB, he took 139 wickets at an average of 22.03, with a best of 4/25.

Since joining Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2022, Chahal has helped the team reach the playoffs twice in three seasons.

(With ANI Inputs)