Tilak Varma, whose gritty 69 in the Asia Cup 2025 final took India to victory against Pakistan, has undergone surgery for a groin issue that triggered acute pain. He is set to miss the upcoming T20 International series against New Zealand and is in serious doubt for the first couple of matches in next month's T20 World Cup. The 23-year-old was rushed to a hospital after complaining of acute pain in Rajkot, where he is with the Hyderabad team for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy One-Day Championship. The five-match T20 series against New Zealand begins on January 21 in Nagpur.*

"Tilak Varma reported acute testicular pain in Rajkot, where he is part of the Hyderabad team for the Vijay Hazare tournament. He was taken to Gokul Hospital and, after a scan, was diagnosed with testicular torsion (sudden, intense pain) and was advised immediate surgery," a BCCI official told PTI.

"We got an opinion from our specialists who agreed with the diagnosis. Tilak underwent successful surgery and is doing well now. We will update you as soon as we have more information on his recovery and expected timeframe for his return to play, following discussions with the medical panel," he added.

What Is Testicular Torsion

According to my.clevelandclinic.org, "Testicular torsion is a painful condition where the testicle twists and loses its blood supply. It requires emergency care. If the blood supply doesn't return quickly (within six hours), a healthcare provider may need to surgically remove the testicle."

The website adds that testicular torsion is rare, affecting about one in 4,000 men under age 25. "It's usually a spontaneous event, meaning it occurs without any apparent cause. It almost always affects only one testicle. It more commonly affects the left testicle than the right," the report noted.

What About Tilak Varma's Return to Cricket

It is reliably learnt that Varma is certain to miss the series against New Zealand.

The World Cup, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, starts on February 7 with India taking on the USA in their opening game in Mumbai. The co-hosts will play their next game on February 12 against Namibia in Delhi.