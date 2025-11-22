A gritty Bangladesh A shocked India A in the Super Over to enter the final of Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 in Doha on Friday. The Jitesh Sharma-led side finished at 194 for 6 in the chase of a 195-run target. In the Super Over, pacer Ripon Mondol bowled with discipline and picked up two wickets in the first two balls, thus bundling out India A for zero. Interestingly, Vaibhav Suryavanshi was not given a chance to bat, and that cost India A big. Jitesh was cleaned up on the very first ball in the Super Over as he attempted to play a reverse lap, and Ashutosh Sharma holed out to extra cover on the next delivery.

As the batting team was bundled out without scoring a single run, former India spinner Maninder Singh lashed out at India A head coach Sunil Joshi for not sending Suryavanshi in to bat.

"Still trying to think what the India A think-tank was doing," Maninder said during commentary.

"Why didn't they send Vaibhav Suryavanshi to bat in the Super Over? Sunil Joshi, the India A head coach, what is he writing now? The ship has already sailed," he added as the cameras showed Joshi making some notes after India were bowled out for zero.

India A paid a heavy price for their insipidness with bat and ball, succumbing to Bangladesh A.

India A bowlers faltered in the business end as Bangladesh A piled up a handy 194 for six in 20 overs, and the Jitesh-led side too ended up at the same score, forcing a Super Over.

However, India inexplicably decided to field Jitesh, Ashutosh and Ramandeep Singh in the Super Over when they had Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya in the dugout. The move backfired spectacularly, with India A setting a one-run target for Bangladesh A.

Despite losing Yasir Ali on the very first ball, Bangladesh A notched up the required one run through a wide bowled by leg-spinner Suyash Sharma to enter the title round.

