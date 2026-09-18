India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was once again ignored by the BCCI selectors for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, starting on September 27. Pant, a key member of India's Test side, has struggled to break into the team's white-ball plans over the past few years, partly due to inconsistent performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). As a result, the selectors preferred youngster Dhruv Jurel as India's second-choice wicketkeeper-batter behind KL Rahul. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra suggested that Pant's omission could indicate that he is no longer part of the selectors' plans for ODI cricket.

"Rishabh Pant could have been in the ODI team because Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are not available, but Dhruv Jurel has been preferred. He has pipped him to the post. It almost seems like the selectors have said that we're not looking at you for ODIs. He has been out for the last couple of series. There is no issue of form with him because he scored runs in Sri Lanka," said Chopra.

According to Chopra, Jurel may still be Pant's understudy in Tests, but he has officially edged ahead of him in India's ODI plans.

"Dhruv Jurel's name is another big development, because he was only part of the Test team till now. It seemed like his name will come up for the other teams one day, and that day has come. He is a part of the ODI team as well now," he added.

According to a report, selectors went by the feedback from the important members of the team management who feel that Pant hasn't done justice to his phenomenal talent when it comes to white ball cricket.

Meanwhile, Pant will lead a strong Rest of India side against Ranji Trophy champions Jammu and Kashmir in the Irani Cup.

Rest of India squad: Rishabh Pant [C, WK], Sanat Sangwan, Shikhar Mohan, Sudip Gharami, Sarfaraz Khan [VC], Smaran Ravichandran, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Akash Deep*, Mukesh Kumar, Mukesh Choudhary, Aryan Juyal [WK], Aryan Pandey, Anukul Roy, Ayush Doseja.

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