In a baffling turn during the semi-final of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in Doha, the management of India A left 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi stranded in the dug-out during the Super Over, even after his explosive 38 off 15 in the match proper. The decision saw India A crash out to Bangladesh A without scoring in the tie-breaker, prompting former India pacer Dodda Ganesh to publicly lambast the leadership with a blunt "What are these guys smoking?" reaction on X.

India A, captained by Jitesh Sharma, were knocked out of the tournament after facing Bangladesh A in what should have been a straightforward Super Over. The main match saw Bangladesh A post 194/6 in 20 overs, powered by opener Habibur Rahman Sohan's 65 and a fiery 48 off 18 from SM Meherob. India A responded with a blazing 50-run opening burst in just 19 deliveries, largely thanks to Suryavanshi's assault of two fours and five sixes. His wicket, however, swung the momentum back to Bangladesh's way. India A's chase came down to the last-ball, in which the side needed four runs but scored three.

In the Super Over, the management went with Jitesh Sharma and Ramandeep Singh as the two hitters, leaving Suryavanshi out. Jitesh was dismissed first ball by a perfect yorker from Ripon Mondal, and Ashutosh Sharma - who came in next - fell on the very first ball he faced. India A thus set a target of one run and Bangladesh A reached home with a wicket in hand.

Ganesh didn't hold back in his social-media blast:

"Not sending Vaibhav Suryavamshi to bat in the Super over? What are these guys smoking?

This pointed critique puts pressure on India A's management to justify their game-time decisions in critical moments.

In the post-match remarks, captain Jitesh claimed the choice was made because he, Ashutosh and Ramandeep were "good hitters at the death". He said that factored into excluding Suryavanshi from the equation.