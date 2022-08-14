Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Live Updates
WI vs NZ, 3rd T20I Live Updates: West Indies face New Zealand in the third and final T20I at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica
3rd T20I Live: West Indies face New Zealand at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.© AFP
WI vs NZ, 3rd T20I Live Updates: West Indies face New Zealand in the third and final T20I at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. The hosts have been outplayed with bat and ball by the visitors, who have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. New Zealand head coach Gary Stead revealed that pacer Matt Henry has been ruled out of the ODIs, and Ben Sears will take his place in the team. The Kiwis are 16-0 in white ball cricket this year, which also includes 9-0 in T20Is. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of the 3rd T20I between West Indies and New Zealand from the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica
3rd T20I, New Zealand in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2022, Aug 14, 2022
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
WI
NZ
Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
% chance to win
NZ 61%
WI 39%
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC T20 Worldcup 2022 and CWG 2022 check out the Schedule, Live Score and Medals Tally. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
WI vs NZ, 3rd T20 Live Scorecard
It is time for the third and final T20I of this three-match T20I series between the West Indies and New Zealand. We all know that the West Indies team of the 1970s and 1980s is considered one of the most dominant teams to ever play the game of cricket. However, things have changed a lot over the years and we have seen a decline in the overall quality of cricket in the Caribbean compared to the earlier days. Though when everything seemed to be going wrong, they found solace in the T20 format. They went onto win the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cup but somehow in the last few years, their performance in the T20Is has been quite below-par, even though they still have plenty of quality and power to succeed in this format. This series against New Zealand is another example of the same trend. The visitors have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match T20I series as Nicholas Pooran and company have just not been able to play some consistent quality cricket over the course of 40 overs in a T20I game. The Windies have some real superstars of T20 cricket in their team but the problem has been their performance as a team at the international level. There have been way too many batting collapses in the recent past and the story continued in the second T20I when they crumbled yet again while chasing a big score. It is high time that the batting unit show some character and the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell have to lead the way. Their death bowling too has been quite inconsistent and that is another aspect of their game where they need to get better ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup in Australia. New Zealand, on the flip side, are playing like a well-oiled unit. The depth in New Zealand cricket was quite evident on their recent tour of Europe and with all seniors back for this tour, the Kiwis were always favourites to win this series. Almost everyone in their batting unit has got some runs under their belt in this series and the bowlers too have played their part to perfection with Mitchell Santner impressing in both the games. The T20 World Cup is not far away now and New Zealand would like to iron out any flaws ahead of the marquee event. We can expect them to put up another clinical performance in the final T20I of this series. However, the Windies would also like to send a reminder of their potential and give their fans something to look forward to ahead of the ODI series. Can they avoid a clean sweep? Let’s find out!