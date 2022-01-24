Leading 1-0 in the ongoing five-game series, West Indies host England in the second T20I at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. The home side were in top form in the first T20I, winning by nine wickets. The visitors were bowled out for 103 in 19.4 overs, setting a target of 104 runs. Jason Holder was in fantastic form, taking four wickets and conceding only seven runs. Chasing a target of 104 runs, West Indies reached 104 for one in 17.1 overs with Brandon King smashing an unbeaten knock of 52 runs off 49 balls. Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran also played an unbeaten knock of 27 runs off 29 balls. Meanwhile, Adil Rashid bagged a dismissal for England. The visitors will be hoping to level the series in the 2nd T20I. Meanwhile, West Indies will be aiming to increase their lead in the five-match series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

West Indies vs England, 2nd T20I, Live Updates And Live Score From Kensington Oval