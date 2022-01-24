West Indies vs England, 2nd T20I, Live Score And Live Updates
WI vs ENG, 2nd T20I Live Score: West Indies face England in the second T20I at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.
Leading 1-0 in the ongoing five-game series, West Indies host England in the second T20I at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. The home side were in top form in the first T20I, winning by nine wickets. The visitors were bowled out for 103 in 19.4 overs, setting a target of 104 runs. Jason Holder was in fantastic form, taking four wickets and conceding only seven runs. Chasing a target of 104 runs, West Indies reached 104 for one in 17.1 overs with Brandon King smashing an unbeaten knock of 52 runs off 49 balls. Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran also played an unbeaten knock of 27 runs off 29 balls. Meanwhile, Adil Rashid bagged a dismissal for England. The visitors will be hoping to level the series in the 2nd T20I. Meanwhile, West Indies will be aiming to increase their lead in the five-match series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
WI vs ENG, 2nd T20I, Live Updates
In a quick turnaround, West Indies and England will be locking horns against each other in the second T20I of this five-match T20I series. West Indies have got off to a perfect start to the series as they put on a dominating performance in the first T20I. Their bowlers set the tone by restricting the dangerous English batting to a low score and then the top-order put on a clinical display to cap off a perfect game for the hosts. All Windies bowlers displayed great control throughout the innings but it was the opening spell of Sheldon Cottrell and Jason Holder that set the tone. Holder was particularly impressive ending with four wickets to his name. England, on the other hand, had an off day in the office. They were below-par both with the bat and ball but given the quality in their ranks we can expect them to comeback strongly. Consistency has been a major issue for West Indies over the last few years and it will be interesting to see how things pan out in this second T20I. Both teams are missing some key players and there are some exciting talents in both these teams that are looking to make their mark on the international arena. Tom Banton and James Vince will be looking to make the most of the opportunities while Brandon King has started on the right note with a fifty in the first T20I. Eoin Morgan reckoned that the bounce wasn’t consistent in the first T20I and with the game set to be played on the same venue it remains to be seen how the pitch will behave. Can England play to their potential and make a strong statement with a win in the second T20I? Or will Windies manage to take a 2-0 lead in the series? Either way, some quality action awaits us.