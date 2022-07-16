West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates:Bangladesh won the toss and bowl against West Indies in the third and final ODI at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. With their spin attack, the visitors have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. After losing the Test and T20I series, Bangladesh aim for a 3-0 ODI series whitewash. West Indies, on the other hand, will be attempting to recover and secure a consolation victory. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

West Indies XI: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shai Hope (WK), Rovman Powell, Shemarh Brooks, Brandon King, K Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

Here are the LIVE Updates of the 3rd ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh from the Providence Stadium in Guyana