West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates:Bangladesh won the toss and bowl against West Indies in the third and final ODI at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. With their spin attack, the visitors have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. After losing the Test and T20I series, Bangladesh aim for a 3-0 ODI series whitewash. West Indies, on the other hand, will be attempting to recover and secure a consolation victory. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
West Indies XI: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shai Hope (WK), Rovman Powell, Shemarh Brooks, Brandon King, K Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein
OUT! b Taijul Islam.
Change. Taijul Islam comes into the attack now.
Outside off this time, at 130 clicks, maintains the full length. Shai Hope blocks it off the front foot towards cover. 5 runs off the over. Positive start for West Indies!
Angling in, fuller in length, around middle and leg. Brandon King clips it through square leg. Single taken!
Pitches it up, around middle. Brandon King works it towards mid-wicket. No run taken there!
Swinging in again, full, and around middle and leg. Brandon King looks to work it on the leg side, but the ball goes off his inner half towards square leg.
FOUR! First boundary of the innings! This one is angling in, pitching it around the leg pole, fuller ball. Brandon King flicks it fine, towards fine leg for a boundary.
Mustafizur Rahman starts off with a fuller ball from over the wicket, wide of off. Brandon King lunges forward, drives, and finds the fielder at mid off.
Mustafizur Rahman to steam in from the other end with the second new ball.
Loopy one, full, and on middle. Shai Hope presses forward and defends it out watchfully. 4 runs off the first over!
Turn and bounce! Shorter one, spinning away, outside off. Shai Hope does well to block it out.
Nasum Ahmed pulls his length back now, outside off. Brandon King pushes it off the back foot through cover. Three taken! Brandon King is off the mark as well!
Some turn this time! Pitches it up, it lands around off and spins away sharply. Brandon King leaves it alone.
Another fuller one, outside off. Brandon King lunges forward and pushes it towards cover.
Nasum Ahmed begins with a fuller ball, tosses it up, around off. Shai Hope knocks it down to long off for a single. Shai Hope and West Indies are underway!
The match is set to begin. Bangladesh players stride out to the middle. Shai Hope and Brandon King come out to open with the blade for West Indies. Nasum Ahmed to start with the new ball.
PITCH REPORT -Stacy-Ann King is pitchside. She says that we are blessed with clear skies and sunshine. Adds that Bangladesh have used the conditions perfectly they have bowled in the right areas and have been rewarded. Informs that the pitch is firm and dry, with very less cracks and no moisture. It's still going to assist the spinners and the batters will find it tough once again.
Nicholas Pooran the captain of West Indies says it is a new day and a new opportunity. Mentions they would've liked to win the toss and would want to bowl first but as a team, they are going to accept this challenge. Mentions that they will try to dig deeper. Ends by saying they also only have a single change, Kyle Mayers misses out and Keacy Carty comes in.
Tamim Iqbal the skipper of Bangladesh says they are going to bowl first again, the reason is simple, batting is a little tough on this wicket. Adds that this wicket is still assisting the spinners and they just have to go with whatever they have on offer. Mentions they have one change to their side. Taijul Islam comes in for Shoriful Islam.