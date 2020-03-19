 
West Indies Offer To Host England-Pakistan Test Series Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Updated: 19 March 2020 10:56 IST

Cricket West Indies have offered to host not just their series against England but also the England-Pakistan Test series in the Caribbean.

England's Test series against Sri Lanka was postponed due to the coronavirus scare. © AFP

The three-Test series, which England are supposed to play in their own backyard against West Indies in June, could be rescheduled to September or could be played in the Caribbean Islands. The Test series is scheduled to start on June 4 at the Kia Oval. However, that seems highly unlikely in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic of which Europe has now become an epicentre. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Cricket West Indies and England and Wales Cricket Board have been holding discussions over this in the recent days. The options under consideration include the possibility of rescheduling the series or staging it in the Caribbean.

CWI, in fact, has also offered host England's three-Test series against Pakistan, scheduled to start on July 30.

"I've spoken to Tom Harrison a couple of times in the last few days," Jonny Grave, CWI's CEO said, adding that he has assured ECB CEO that "we will be as flexible, supportive and helpful as possible".

"To that end, yes, we have offered to host the series here in the Caribbean if that is deemed helpful. The ECB would retain all commercial and broadcast rights.

Almost 2,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in England.

England recently had postponed their two-match Test series in Sri Lanka amid the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed nearly 8,000 lives so far across the world.

Highlights
  • England are supposed to host West Indies for a Test serries in June
  • The two boards are holding talks on the fate of the series
  • West Indies offered to host the series and England's series with Pakistan
