The politically charged Asia Cup 2025 concluded with India and Pakistan squaring off three times, with the most recent battle coming in the final on Sunday. Even in the title-decider, as India focused on giving their best on the field, Pakistan tried dirty tricks to unnerve the Indian players. India captain Suryakumar Yadav, in an exclusive chat with NDTV's Boria Majumdar after the game, was asked about how he handled the provocations by Salman Ali Agha's team. The skipper's reply was, "There has to be a difference."

"I think there has to be a difference between the two sides. We never made any gesture, no hand movements. We wanted to play the game with dignity. They wanted to make a statement outside. The result can go in any team's favour. But when you come back, you should be happy with the effort you gave, the game you played. From outside, people think a lot happens, but I told the players, 'Let's keep the emotions aside and play a good game. Whatever comes at the end, we'll take it'," he said.

Suryakumar Yadav Thankful For BCCI's Support

Suryakumar also lauded the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for standing in front of the team during the course of the Asia Cup as a shield. Suryakumar also said that it is the right time for the Indian team to take the next leap of growth.

"It is such a big board, so many players, such a big country. BCCI stood ahead of us, gave us ample support. Hence, it's the players' duty to give it back to the board by playing good cricket, and win trophies. When I got injured, I explored the entire facility (Center of Excellence in Bengaluru). That is when I realised that this is the time for India to touch new heights in cricket. The facilities were designed for the players. We had not played cricket for three or four months, but it didn't look like players were coming into the Asia Cup on the back of big gaps, all thanks to BCCI's facilities."