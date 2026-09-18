India should breach the 300-run mark soon in T20 cricket considering the special talent the team possesses, its head coach Gautam Gambhir has said. India's highest total in T20Is is 297, made against Bangladesh in 2024. In the same year, the reigning T20 World Cup champions hammered 283 for one in South Africa. Gambhir spoke about the desire to post 300 when asked about Abhishek Sharma's 30-ball hundred in the final T20 against Afghanistan on Thursday. "For me the biggest positive was when we got a 100 in the powerplay. That we have never done in my coaching tenure. So I think that was a very clear message that if you're going hard, just keep going hard.

"That is what the message is and that is exactly the message that's going to be in future as well that we still haven't reached 300. So that's probably the next target because the kind of talent we have in that dressing room, we should be doing some incredible things," said Gambhir.

The head coach stressed on the impact of Abhishek's knock rather than his individual milestone. India could have got close to 300 considering the start they had but slipped to 221 for seven with an ordinary effort in the last five overs.

"Look, I just want to say one thing. It's not about the 100 that he scored today. I can sit here and keep talking about his 100. But it's just the impact. The only thing that we talk in that dressing room is about how much impact can we create with the bat and how much impact can we create with the ball. And that has been our ideology," Gambhir said.

"That has been our philosophy since last two years. T20 cricket is not about runs or wickets. It's about how much impact can you create," added Gambhir.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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