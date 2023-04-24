Pakistan star cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis great Sania Mirza are a power couple who have massive fan following. The former Pakistan cricket team captain Malik and Sania, one of the best Indian tennis players ever, got married in 2013, and have a son, Izhan Mirza-Malik together. Late last year, there were speculations that the relationship between Shoaib and Sania had soured. Now, Malik has broken silence over the rumours. "Khabre chal rahi hai, taluqat acche nahi hai (Rumours are going around that all's not well in the relationship). What do you want to say?" Malik was asked on Geo News programme 'Score'.

"Nothing on it. On Eid I would like to say that had we been together it would have been great. But she has got commitments in IPL. She is doing shows in IPL. That's why we are not together. We share love like always. I miss her a lot, that I can say," Malik said. "There are (professional) commitments. But Eid is a day when you miss a lot the people who are close to you."

He added that, the duo does not pay heed to such rumours. "This is way neither I released a statement nor did she," he added.

Sania Mirza played her last match as a professional tennis player at the WTA Dubai Duty Free Championships in February this year. Sania, who is one of the greatest tennis players ever to emerge from India, closed her glorious career with a first round defeat, losing the contest in straight sets with American partner Madison Keys in Dubai.

The 36-year-old Sania, who turned Pro in 2003, walked out of competitive tennis with six Grand Slam titles, including three women's doubles with Swiss legend Martina Hingis.

She won two of her three mixed doubles with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi (2009 Australian Open and 2012 French Open). She won the US Open trophy with Bruno Soares.