Australia vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd Ashes Test Day 3 Live Updates
Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Day 3 Live Updates: Australias batters made full use of Englands inconsistent bowling before a late fightback under lights kept the second Test in the balance
Australia vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd Ashes Test Day 3 Live Updates© AFP
Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Day 3 Live Updates: Australia's batters made full use of England's inconsistent bowling before a late fightback under lights kept the second Test in the balance at the Gabba. By stumps on Day 2, Australia were 378/6, holding a 44-run lead after a frenetic day in which three home batters – Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith – made half-centuries. At Stumps, Alex Carey was batting on 46* and Michael Neser on 15*. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd Test, The Ashes, 2025/26, Dec 04, 2025
Day 3 | Opening Session
AUS
387/7 (76.2)
ENG
334
The Gabba, Brisbane
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 5.07
Batsman
Alex Carey
54* (54)
Mitchell Starc
0 (0)
Bowler
Brydon Carse
120/3 (18.2)
Ben Stokes
95/3 (19)
Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Day 3
No run.
1 run.
DIRECT HIT WOULD HAVE HAD CAREY!
On a length, around off, Alex tucks it through mid-wicket for a single.
Another short ball, outside off, Carey swings back to pull but misses. The message is clear now, Back to trying and getting as many runs as quickly as possible.
FOUR! Up and over! Short, outside off, angling away, Alex Carey arches back a touch and guides it over first slip, to the deep third fence. The lead now reads 53.
Mitchell Starc walks in next, at number 9, replacing Michael Neser.
OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! The pressure tactics work and England have struck in the third over of Day 3. After the tempter on the previous ball, Stokes holds the length back just a touch but keeps the line just outside off. Once again, Michael Neser is looking to score and tries to force it through the off side, trying tor rise with the bounce, but without moving his feet. This time, the outside edge is generated and the keeper, Jamie Smith, makes no mistake. The fine 54-run stand is broken and Neser's dogged resistance ends on 16. Australia are 383/7, leading by 49. Wicket number 3 for the Big Ben.
There comes the first sign of impatience. This is just the third over of the day, but that is the impact of limited-overs cricket. Australia have scored just 5 runs so far and probably believe they need to get a move on. Full, outside off, slightly wide, Michael looks for a full-blooded drive but misses. No feet movement there.
Tighter, around off, on a length again, Neser defends.