Whether Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should play domestic cricket has been a major topic of discussion in recent months. With the duo only playing ODIs now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly wants them to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy in order to stay in rhythm. Amidst this, former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad has warned current chief selector Ajit Agarkar to not "mess with" the minds of the established pair, saying that during his tenure, stars like MS Dhoni had never been pressured to play domestic cricket.

"First thing that needs to be ensured is that you shouldn't be messing with the minds of such big players. They are the ones who are performing, not the younger lot," said Prasad, speaking to Times of India.

"It will be ideal if they play domestic cricket when they are not on national duty, because that will also inspire the young players in the state teams. But one should be careful that the issue is not brought up all the time. We never had a word with Dhoni about playing domestic cricket. He played whenever he felt it was necessary. There should be clear communication up front. Or else, stick to the perform-or-perish policy. There should not be any scope for ambiguity," he added.

Prasad was the chief selector of the Indian cricket team between 2016 and 2020, at a time when Kohli and Rohit were at their pomp. At that time, former India captain MS Dhoni was at a similar stage in his career to Kohli and Rohit now.

However, Prasad reminded Agarkar that there was never any pressure put on Dhoni to play domestic cricket in order to maintain form and fitness.

Kohli and Rohit, meanwhile, have been in excellent form in ODI cricket. Rohit has racked up two half-centuries and a century in four games since the Champions Trophy. On the other hand, Kohli, after scoring two ducks, has roared back into form with a half-century and then a hundred.