Indian pacer Shardul Thakur recently came in support of those players who opt for workload management by skipping matches or series and focus on their respective bodies. The term 'workload management' became the talk of the town after star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah missed two games from the five-match Test series against England. Bumrah, who spent a lot of time recovering from his back injury, received a lot of criticism from fans as well as some former cricketers for skipping the matches against England.

Thakur asserted that it is a massive challenge for modern-day cricketers to maintain their fitness round the year.

"I appreciate these questions. No one actually comes and asks us how our body feels after playing for so many months. A lot of times we are taken for granted and the management is not to the highest level.

"But yes, I have been managing my body with physios, with SNCs (strength and conditioning coaches), doing constant work as it's about playing cricket," Thakur said after the Duleep Trophy semifinal where he led West Zone against Central Zone.

Thakur said a cooling off period is essential for players of this era where they go through hectic schedules.

"I'm not saying that you keep pulling yourself out from playing the games. But frequent breaks here and there are good for the body. It's going to be a constant challenge in modern day cricket for an athlete to keep up with fitness for all year long. It's tough, it's not easy. It's just about staying in the race, I would say," said Thakur.

However, the 33-year-old was clear in his thoughts that players should not shy away from giving their 100 percent once they enter the game.

"See, once you enter the game, you can't be talking about workload management because the game situation also takes over. So when you go into the game, you're expected to give your best. Whatever you have in your tank, you have to give it all.

"I believe you shouldn't be shying away from coming in and hitting the deck hard in the game. Yes, when you're resting back home or you have those breaks in between the game, that's where you try to manage your bodies and try to manage your load," he noted.

