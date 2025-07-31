Story ProgressBack to home
WCL Semi-Final Live Updates, South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions Live Score
WCL Semi-Final Live Updates, South Africa vs Australia Champions: South Africa South Africa Champions won the toss and elected to bat
WCL Semi-Final Live Updates, South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions Live Score© AFP
WCL Semi-Final Live Updates, South Africa vs Australia Champions: AB de Villiers and JJ Smuts are the opening duo for South Africa Champions against Australia in the second semi-final of the World Championship of Legends on Thursday. South Africa Champions, led by AB de Vulliers, have opted to bat against Australia Champions. The winner of the match will face Pakistan in the final. There is some grass on the pitch but the deck is not all that firm and there might be some turn on offer as well, which could aid South Africa Champions as they have better spinners in their lineup. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd Semi-Final, World Championship of Legends, 2025, Jul 31, 2025
Play In Progress
SAC
130/2 (13.1)
AAC
Edgbaston, Birmingham
South Africa Champions won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 9.87
Batsman
Morne van Wyk
60 (29)
Sarel Erwee
4* (5)
Bowler
Steve O'Keefe
30/0 (4)
D'Arcy Short
8/0 (1.1)
Topics mentioned in this article
South Africa vs Australia, WCL Semis Live
Full on off, Sarel Erwee knocks it into the off side and sets off for a single.
Quicker and flatter, just outside off, Sarel Erwee steers it towards short third. Dot ball.
A touch short on leg, Morne van Wyk flicks it to short fine leg and takes one.
Short and on off, Sarel Erwee pulls it along the ground to deep mid-wicket for one.
Full on middle, Sarel Erwee gently flicks it in the gap between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg. He picks up two runs.
Tossed up on off, Morne van Wyk drives it down the ground to long off for a single.
Sarel Erwee is the next batter in.
OUT! CAUGHT! THAT'S A GOOD CATCH IN THE DEEP BY Ben Cutting! JJ Smuts' wonderful knock comes to an end! Slower length ball, wide outside off, JJ Smuts walks across a touch and plays the pull to the left of deep mid-wicket, where Ben Cutting runs to his left and covers a lot of ground and takes a nice catch in the end as the ball narly popped out of his hands when his knee got stuck into the ground.
FOUR! DRILLED! Yorker, outside off, too predictable. JJ Smuts takes a step outside off and drives this wide of the deep point fielder for a four.
Another yorker, well outside off, Morne van Wyk is ready for it as he drives it along the ground to deep extra cover for one.