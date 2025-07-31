WCL Semi-Final Live Updates, South Africa vs Australia Champions: AB de Villiers and JJ Smuts are the opening duo for South Africa Champions against Australia in the second semi-final of the World Championship of Legends on Thursday. South Africa Champions, led by AB de Vulliers, have opted to bat against Australia Champions. The winner of the match will face Pakistan in the final. There is some grass on the pitch but the deck is not all that firm and there might be some turn on offer as well, which could aid South Africa Champions as they have better spinners in their lineup. (LIVE SCORECARD)