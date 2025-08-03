The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 organisers broke their silence over the viral video that claimed the India Champions players walked off the field after spotting Pakistan Champions players on the field. According to the video, the incident took place during the semifinal clash that was cancelled after India's refusal. The WCL organisers made it clear that the incident actually took place during the group stage when India played West Indies and Australia took on Pakistan on the same day. The Indian Champions players were entering the field while Pakistan Champions players were leaving after the completion of their match. The statement added that India Champions never took the field during the semi-final game against Pakistan and there were no on-field interactions between the players.

"We are aware of a video currently circulating on social media that misleadingly suggests India Champions players walked off the ground upon seeing a Pakistan Champions player. We wish to categorically clarify that India Champions never entered the field for the scheduled semi-final match, nor for their originally scheduled group-stage match against Pakistan Champions," the organisers said in an official statement.

"The video in question was actually filmed during the India Champions vs West Indies Champions match, at the moment when the India Champions team was entering the field while the Pakistan Champions team was leaving after their match against Australia Champions. We confirm that there has been no on-field interaction between the players of the two teams during this year's World Championship of Legends," the statement added.

The organisers also urged people to not spread misinformation about the incident.

"We urge fans and media outlets to refrain from spreading misinformation. The World Championship of Legends remains committed to upholding the true spirit of cricket & sportsmanship," the statement added,

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced that it will no longer participate in any future editions of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), raising concerns about the tournament's fairness, integrity, and political neutrality, The Nation reported, citing the PCB.

"The championship's handling of events appeared to be under invisible pressures," the PCB noted.

(With ANI inputs)