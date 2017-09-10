Watch: This Is Why James Anderson Is One Of The Best Fast Bowlers

James Anderson became the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets as the hosts completed a nine-wicket and series-clinching victory against the West Indies at Lord's on Saturday. Anderson returned the best innings figures of his Test career by finishing with a haul of seven for 42 in 20.1 overs as the West Indies were dismissed for 177 in their second innings on the third day of the third Test. The talk of the town was the delivery that Anderson bowled on the second day of the Test match to get rid of Kieran Powell, who was well set and batting on 45 on a pitch that had assisted the seamers all throughout the Test match.

Anderson came round the wicket to Powell and bowled an absolute peach to dismiss the left-hander that left the visitors reeling at 69 for 3, still to mark off the deficit of 71 runs. The ball pitched on and around middle, moved a bit and hit the top of off-stump, cutting him (Powell) into halves.

Powell could have done very little about that as it opened him up completely, only to see the ball kissing the bail of the off-stump and knocking it over.

Powell became Anderson's 501st victim as England won the third and final Test match by 9 wickets. England finished on 107 for one off 28 overs as they took the three-match series 2-1. Mark Stoneman was 40 not out and Tom Westley 44 not out in an unbroken stand of 72.

Anderson's return just surpassed his previous best in 129 career Tests of seven for 43 against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in 2008.

It was also the fifth time the 35-year-old Lancashire swing bowler had taken five or more wickets in a Test innings at Lord's, with England all-round great Ian Botham's eight such hauls, the most anyone has taken in Tests at 'the home of cricket'.