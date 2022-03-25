Pakistan eventually succumbed in front of the world's top Test side, as they suffered yet another middle and lower order collapse to hand Australia a 115-run win in the third and final Test match in Lahore, which gave Pat Cummins and his team a Test series win on Pakistani soil after 24 years. Nathan Lyon picked up a five-wicket haul on a pitch that had suffered a lot of wear and tear through the five days, while skipper Cummins chipped in with 3 wickets.

Pakistan started the final day at 73 for no loss, chasing a target of 351 to win. All three results were possible on the final day after Australia's sporting declaration of the fourth evening. Pakistan had all its wickets in hand and looked comfortable. But Lyon ran through the top order to bring the Aussies back in the contest.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam came out to bat at the fall of the second wicket on the score of 105 and looked comfortable in the middle with opener Imam-ul-Haq. But Imam's wicket led to a mini collapse as Fawad Alam and Mohammad Riwan were sent back in quick succession by Pat Cummins.

That made Babar's wicket extremely crucial as Australia now had their foot in the door and were looking to make inroads into the lower order.

Babar fought bravely until Lyon managed to induce an outside edge which was caught expertly by Steve Smith at first slip.

The score at Babar's dismissal was 213/6 and the Australian completed a handsome win by removing the remaining four wickets soon after.