Watch: Shahid Afridi Wins Hearts With Respectful Gesture Towards Indian Flag

Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistan skipper, is known for his explosive batting skills. He was playing in the inaugural edition of the St Moritz Ice Cricket tournament in Switzerland and he rightly justified his 'Boom Boom Afridi' tag with his batting. The tournament included legends likes Shoaib Akhtar, Mahela Jayawardene, Jacques Kallis among others. The two teams -- Palace Diamonds and Royals -- were captained by explosive Virender Sehwag and Afridi, respectively. Post the second match, Afridi was seen obliging by posing for photographs and signing autographs. While doing so, one gesture of his caught everyone's attention.

In the crowd was an Indian fan, who was holding a folded tricolor, and she requested Afridi to pose for a picture. The Pakistan batsman duly obliged but not before asking the fan to straighten out the Indian flag and hold it properly.

Afridi's gesture was lauded by one and all, especially the cricket fans from India and Pakistan.

Afridi led his team to a six-wicket win in the first of the two matches. Sehwag's Palace Diamonds posted 164/9 in 20 overs with the former India opener smashing 62. Royals successfully chased down the target in 15.4 overs with former England batsman Owais Shah top-scoring with an unbeaten 74.

In the second match, Royals beat Palace Diamonds by 8 wickets with Jacques Kallis scoring the highest for Royals with his unbeaten 90.