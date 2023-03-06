Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has been dominating headlines in the Pakistan Super League thanks to brilliant performances with the ball but on Sunday, he was the talk among the fans for a very different reason. During the PSL encounter between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United, Hasan tried to surprise Azam Khan but the situation did not go according to plan. In a video doing the rounds on social media, Hasan could be seen jumping on Azam's shoulder from behind but he lost balance and ended up falling on the ground. The incident left a few of the cricketers stunned before all of them started laughing and the video has already gone viral among the fans on social media.

Batting first, Quetta looked to skipper Sarfaraz Khan for a solid start but his innings was cut short by a stunning catch at the boundary from Mubasir Khan.

The slog sweep from Sarfaraz looked like a sure shot six but Mubasir timed his jump to perfection and make sure that he did not touch the boundary line while landing. Fans were left stunned by the attempt as his teammates broke into celebration.

The celebrations lasted for quite some time after the catch and in a video doing the rounds on social media, Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali could be seen pumping Mubasir up after the attempt.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars registered a 21-run victory over Multan Sultans in their previous Pakistan Super League (PSL) match. Opted to bat, the Qalandars posted a total of 180/9 in 20 overs after Sam Billings and Abdullah Shafique smashed 54 and 48 runs respectively.

Later, the Sultans were restricted for 159/7 after Rashid Khan took a three-wicket haul. Apart from a high-scoring match, the fans also witnessed a heartfelt moment on the field, which gave a boost to the spirit of sportsmanship.

During the fifth over of Sultan's chase, pacer Haris Rauf's crackling delivery got struck on rival skipper Mohammad Rizwan's elbow. Writhing in pain, Rizwan had to let go off his bat and completed a single with a lot of difficulty.

After the delivery, pacer and Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi came forward and tried to console Rizwan, who looked in visible pain. While Rizwan tried to convince the pacer that he was fine but Shaheen made a gesture towards the dugout, asking for the medical help.

