Cheteshwar Pujara is loving life in the County Championship, having scored a bagful of runs for Sussex in the four matches he has played so far. On Saturday, the Indian batting star yet again produced a sterling knock to register his fourth century in as many matches. In the ongoing match against Middlesex, Pujara came up against Pakistan pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi, who too has been in fine form in the County Championship. But there was no stopping the Indian right-hander and even Afridi could do little to stop a free-flowing Pujara from reaching the three-figure mark.

At the end of play on Day 3, Pujara remained unbeaten on 125 off just 149 balls, scoring at a brilliant strike-rate of 83.39.

During the course of his knock on Day 3, Pujara unleashed a stunning shot to deposit Shaheen Afridi in the stands. The video of the shot has gone viral on social media.

Pujara's unbeaten century helped Sussex reach 236 for three at stumps on Day 3, leading Middlesex by 270 runs. Apart from Pujara, Tom Alsop scored 66 for Sussex.

In the first innings, Pujara registered a rare failure dismissed for 16 runs. Opener Ali Orr's 99 and Tom Alsop's 113 helped Sussex post 392 all out in the first innings.

Afridi and Martin Andersson took three wickets apiece for Middlesex.

Promoted

Half-centuries from Max Holden (58), Luke Hollman (82) and Andersson (55) helped Middlesex score 358 in their first innings.

Pujara, meanwhile, has been in top form for Susses. In his first match for the team this season, Pujara scored a double hundred in the second innings against Derbyshire. He then hit a century in the first innings Worcestershire and followed it up with another double hundred in the next game against Durham.