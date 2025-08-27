In about three weeks' time, India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20 cricket tournament. Any clash between the two cricket teams is preceded by intense anticipation. This time, however, things are different. The two teams play each other only in ICC or Asian Cricket Council events, and even then, the Indian cricket team and the BCCI were urged to reconsider their decision to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup after the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year, which saw relations between the two countries take a downward spiral. The matches between India and Pakistan at the World Championship of Legends were also cancelled, further fuelling the pressure.

In the midst of such a scenario, a video has gone viral on social media in which Pakistan cricket great Wasim Akram can be seen dancing with the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Sreesanth, among others. NDTV cannot independently confirm when and where the video was shot. The video has drawn some critical reactions on the internet.

According to AI platform Grok, "The event in the video took place during the Legends League Cricket Masters tournament in Doha, Qatar, around March 20, 2023, likely at a post-final party. It's an older clip that's gone viral recently."

Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram is hoping to see an entertaining contest when India take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on September 14. This will be the first meeting between the two bitter rivals since the heinous terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. Ever since the attack, cricketing ties between India and Pakistan have hit an all-time low. Former Pakistan captain Akram, who has been a great ambassador of the game, has urged both sets of fans not to cross the line when the two teams face off in Dubai next month.

"I am sure these matches will be entertaining, just like all other India-Pakistan matches. But I hope both the players and the fans will remain disciplined and not cross the line. If Indians are patriotic and want their team to win, the same goes for Pakistani fans. India have been in better form recently and will start as favourites, but the team that handles pressure best on the day will win," Akram told Telecom Asia Sport.

India will begin their campaign against hosts UAE on September 10, followed by the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on September 14, with both matches set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

The Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup will take place from September 20 to 26, with the final scheduled to be played in Dubai on September 28.

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. If India finishes at the top of Group A, all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai.

If India finishes second, then one of their Super 4 matches will be held in Abu Dhabi, and the remaining two in Dubai.