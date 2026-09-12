Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has opened up on the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to send seven players home mid-series during the ongoing tour of England. In the aftermath of Pakistan's 194-run loss to England in the Lord's Test, the PCB sent seven players home, along with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul. The decision was heavily criticised within Pakistan cricket circles, but PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi insisted that the board had no regrets whatsoever about the move.

Speaking on Furqan Bhatti's YouTube channel, Akram suggested that the PCB's decision reflected a clear lack of communication, adding that the entire situation was embarrassing for the board, the players and the captain.

"Consistency is the key, of course, but for how long? When seven players and two coaches return in the middle of a tour, it's embarrassing for the team and the captain and it also shows there is a lack of communication," said Akram.

Akram insisted that Pakistan still have enough talent to compete with the top teams at present, having observed this closely during his time with various Pakistan Super League franchises.

"I have been involved in the PSL with these teams for the past four to five years, so I have seen the situation closely. In my view, the talent is there. Coaches may change, but the core players remain largely the same," he added.

England overpowered the only fight from Pakistan's batters in the series after beating them in the third and final Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, to seal their first-ever whitewash of Pakistan at home.

Joe Root (62) and Jordan (59) scored half centuries as England chased down the 130-run target after Mohammad Abbas' early strikes put the hosts under pressure. But the unscathed 128-run partnership from the No.3 and No.4 sealed the deal for the Three Lions for an eight-wicket win, which saw them sweep Pakistan 3-0.

Pakistan showed their only fight with the bat in the second innings of the third Test after smashing 449, following all of their previous totals being under 200. Debutant Razaullah was the star with the ball and the bat for Pakistan as he picked four wickets in the first innings before hitting 81 from 63 balls to give hope to the Men in Green of an improbable win.

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