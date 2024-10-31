Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram discussed whether Team India would travel to his country for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy next year. The Champions Trophy will feature two groups of four teams each, with participants including Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa. "I think from what I'm reading, there are positive vibes from the Indian government and the BCCI. I also read somewhere they might play all their games in Lahore. They'll probably come to Lahore and travel back the same night. I'm all for it, as long as India is comfortable," Akram said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The cricketer-turned-commentator mentioned that players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya have many fans in Pakistan.

"I can promise you, they're going to be looked after incredibly well. Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav have fans in Pakistan. Young cricket fans adore them," the former seamer added.

The speedster concluded by saying that if India comes to Pakistan, it would be great for cricket.

"People-to-people contact is crucial in this day and age. In the social media era, there's so much unnecessary negativity worldwide, and I think if India comes, it will be fantastic for cricket, and of course, for Pakistan too," the 58-year-old said.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral cricket series since the 2012-13 Pakistan tour of India, owing to tense political relations. All of their matches since then have taken place at major International Cricket Council (ICC) white-ball events and Asia Cup tournaments.

The last Test match between these two Asian giants was held in December 2007 in India. India's last tour to Pakistan for a bilateral series was in 2006, while their most recent visit to Pakistan was for the Asia Cup in 2008. Recently, Pakistan was scheduled to host the Asia Cup last year in full, but India played its matches in Sri Lanka as part of a hybrid model. The decision on whether India will travel to Pakistan for next year's ICC Champions Trophy remains pending.

Notably, Australia hosted India and Pakistan for a tri-series back in 1999-2000, where Australia defeated Pakistan in a "best of three" final, winning the first two games.

The most recent encounter between these two nations was during this year's ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA on July 9, at New York's Nassau County Stadium. India scored 119/10 after being put to bat first by Pakistan, with Rishabh Pant scoring 42. In response, Jasprit Bumrah's 3/14 stifled Pakistan's chase, securing a thrilling six-run win by restricting them to 113/7.

