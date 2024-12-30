Following his side's qualification to the ICC World Test Championship final for the first time, South African skipper Temba Bavuma called it an "emotional moment" for him and hilariously remarked that he was "in the toilet" during the match-winning partnership between Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen towards the end. South Africa continued their brilliant run in ICC tournaments as after the final of ICC T20 World Cup this year, they have booked for themselves a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's next year.

Speaking after the match in the post-match presentation, Bavuma said, "Quite an emotional moment for me. Lot of joy and happiness on our side. We did the hard way. But glad we won. I was still sulking in the toilet. Aiden (Markram) get them going. Was not a lot of conversations. We still had the confidence. I did not come out to the viewing area and was in the toilet. I came when 15 runs were needed. It is a big win. Not just for myself. But for the coaches."

"The way we started our campaign against India. We were not given much of a chance. We were not ruthless. But we kept finding ways. We hope the guys can get confidence from performances like these. Guys get picked on when they do badly. We would like to enjoy the moment and take stock of what we have done," he added.

Coming to the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl. Half-century from Kamran Ghulam (54 in 71 balls, with eight fours and a six) took Pakistan to 211/10. Dane Paterson (5/61) and Corbin Bosch (4/63) were the top bowlers for Proteas.

Proteas gained a 90-run first-innings lead as a half-century from Aiden Markram at the top (89 in 144 balls, with 15 fours) and a terrific unbeaten 81* in 93 balls, with 15 fours by Corbin Bosch took them to 301.

Khurram Shahzad (3/75) and Naseem Shah (3/92) were the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan.

Later in Pakistan's second innings, a drought-breaking fifty from Babar (50 in 85 balls, with nine fours) and Saud Shakeel (84 in 113 balls, with 11 fours and a six) took Pakistan to 237/10. They secured a 147-run lead.

Marco Jansen (6/52) was the top bowler for Proteas.

In chase of 148 runs, Proteas were restricted to 99/8 despite knocks from Markram (37 in 63 balls, with six fours) and skipper Bavuma (40 in 78 balls, with four boundaries and six) by Mohammed Abbas (6/54).

However, a 51-run stand between Kagiso Rabada (31* in 26 balls, with five fours) and Jansen (16* in 24 balls, with three fours) pushed Proteas to a landmark win.

Markram secured the 'Player of the Match' award.

